IGP awards Shangla cops for solving murder case

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud on Wednesday distributed prizes and commendation certificates among policemen of Shangla district for successfully investigating a murder case.

The certificates were distributed at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, said a press release.

Two accused booked a van from Abbottabad to Shangla. The accused killed the driver and dumped his body on Kaga Dhand area in Shangla. The heirs identified the victim as Khalid Ali and shifted the body for burial to their native area.

The police started investigation of the case on scientific lines. They seized the van during vehicle verification and arrested one Munawar Hussain and sent him to the judicial lockup.

The accused disclosed the name of his partner during the interrogation. The police arrested his accomplice, Imraz, from Hassanabdal and recovered the mobile set of the deceased from his possession. Both the accused confessed to crime in the court.