There is no direct relationship between ‘spiritually’-inspired generosity and law. Let me simplify this complex theory. I simply wanted to say that if someone leads a life of generosity for the sake of humanity or for Allah’s pleasure, it doesn’t mean that he is guaranteed protection (or immunity) from the clutches of law. The hard reality of every society including ours is that where there is a violation of law, the state machinery will come into action and proceed according to the law, not according to the high generosity or welfare standards. If someone like Ishaq Dar has distributed millions of rupees among orphans, poor girls-to-be-married, needy students, impoverished citizens, the sick and the destitute individually and organizationally, can he claim absolution from legal proceedings in NAB references on this basis (according to dozens of recipients of these welfare grants, Ishaq Dar has been helping the poor off and on, individually as well as through Hajveri Foundation meant only to help the under-privileged classes and restore their self-esteem before they could think of resorting to beggary)?

The answer from the legal community is a clear-cut no which quote this old saying that ‘justice is blind’. According to the legal eagles, the law acts against the big and the small, the virtuous and the non-virtuous, the spiritual and the worldly, in case a law has been violated.

But this takes me back to our olden days when we would believe that the ‘good people lot’ that obviously included generous and kind-hearted people, were protected against ignominy and downfall which seldom come their way, given their pious and humane ways. During those days most of us were also under the spell of a comprehensive piece of literature written by a young foreign lady with the title “Why bad things happen to good people”. She had raised a question on human fate and wanted someone to tell her as to why her pious and virtuous father had contracted dangerous disease, myasthenia gravis, although her father had led his life as a puritan as well as a good human being known for his social services and welfare activities throughout his country and abroad. I have forgotten the names otherwise I would have put the names in these lines as quotable references.

I am not entering into any debate of good and bad in relation to our national leaders and senior government functionaries but I am certainly seized of the matter pertaining to the universal question of finding some relationship between good, generous conduct and law particularly when law is understood throughout the world to be a derivative of human aspirations and relationships.

However, some people who believe in the spiritual power of goodness, say that they too are left with only one question in mind. And that question is whether all the welfare things that Ishaq Dar had been doing to the envy of all and sundry, will take him out of the dark abyss that ought not to be the fate of people who serve the humanity.