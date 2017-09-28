Thu September 28, 2017
Lahore

September 28, 2017

Sughra Fatima paid tributes

Provincial Minister for human rights and minorities affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said Sughra Fatima’s role in freedom movement would always be remembered. She consumed her youth in Pakistan Movement and hoisting flag is what made her a unique out of all. “In 1946, for the first time, she took down the British Union Jack from Civil Secretariat, Lahore and pulled up Muslim League flag made from a Dupatta.

Comments

