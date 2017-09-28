Thu September 28, 2017
Lahore

September 28, 2017

Accident

LAHORE: At least 658 road accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which nine lives were lost and 559 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils. Some 195 victims who sustained minor injuries were discharged on the spot after giving them first aid by emergency medical teams.

