Balochistan Governor calls on Rajwana

LAHORE :Acting Governor Balochistan Raheela Khan Durrani called on Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana at the Governor House here on Wednesday. Both discussed the current political situation of the country. Punjab Governor said that the development in Balochistan was among the top priorities of the PML-N government and several mega projects had been initiated over the years. He also said special quota for Balochistan students was given in the academic institutions of Punjab. He paid tribute to the people of Balochistan for combating terrorism bravely.

