Cancellation of plot allotment: Action against housing secy, others ordered

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court has directed the Punjab government to initiate disciplinary action against housing & urban development secretary and other officers involved in cancelling allotment of a citizen’s plot in violation of rules.

Ghulam Muhammad had filed a petition challenging decisions by the housing secretary and other officers concerned about cancellation of ownership of his seven-marla plot allotted to him in 1976 in a low income housing scheme in Chiniot. The petitioner contended through his counsel that the allotment of the plot was cancelled without issuing any show cause notice and in violation of settled rules. Opposing the petition, an additional advocate general stated that since the petitioner had breached the terms and conditions of the allotment he could not make a grouse that the cancellation was not valid. Allowing the petition, Justice Shahid Waheed observed that the petition disclosed a sordid and disturbing state of affairs. He said the court being protector of the fundamental rights of citizens, had not only the power and jurisdiction but also an obligation to grant relief in exercise of its jurisdiction to the victims whose rights had been flagrantly infringed. The judge observed: “Time has come to evolve new tools to give relief in public law by moulding it according to the situation with a view to preserve and protect the rule of law.” The judge restored the allotment of the petitioner’s plot and ordered the authority to pay Rs 10,000 as costs/exemplary damages to the petitioner. The judge directed the Punjab government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against all the delinquent officers including the secretary.

Notices: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the inspector general of police, Punjab government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition seeking disqualification of PML-N MPA Shah Jahan.

A citizen moved the petition stating that a boy servant was tortured to death and his body was found in the house of MPA Shah Jahan. He said she was responsible for his death because it happened at her house. A maid was also subjected to severe torture and later was detained, he said. The petitioner prayed to the court that the MPA be disqualified over the death of the boy at her home. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi issued notices to the IG, Punjab government and MPA Shah Jahan and sought replies.

JuD: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab Home Department on an application of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of the organisation challenging fresh order by the department extending their detention for another 30 days.

Before the hearing was adjourned till October 2, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi questioned how one could be detained for collecting hides of sacrificial animals only, one of the grounds taken by the government to justify detention of the JuD leaders. The judge said the government should have stopped the organisations of the petitioners from collection of hides if the act was illegal. Petitioners’ counsel A K Dogar argued that the government detained the JuD leaders on the basis of mere apprehensions. He said that under the law, no presumption and assumption could give rise to any apprehension unless it was supported by some piece of evidence. The counsel argued that an order of preventive detention had to satisfy the requirements laid down by the Supreme Court in its many judgments, but in the instant case blatant violation of laws had been committed by the government.