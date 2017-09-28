Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NHA to set up Emergency Response Centers

NHA to set up Emergency Response Centers

Islamabad: Minister of State for Communications Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry presided over a high level meeting at Ministry of Communications here on Wednesday, says a press release.

On the occasion, National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar gave a briefing regarding establishment of Emergency Response Centre along national highways in Balochistan. Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present. Giving briefing the chairman said, “NHA is setting up nine Emergency Response Centres along national highways in Balochistan. These centers, he said, are being set up at Dhanasar, Mina Bazar, Kalat, Surab, Wad, Kararo, Nag, Wangu and Hoshab.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement