NHA to set up Emergency Response Centers

Islamabad: Minister of State for Communications Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry presided over a high level meeting at Ministry of Communications here on Wednesday, says a press release.

On the occasion, National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar gave a briefing regarding establishment of Emergency Response Centre along national highways in Balochistan. Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present. Giving briefing the chairman said, “NHA is setting up nine Emergency Response Centres along national highways in Balochistan. These centers, he said, are being set up at Dhanasar, Mina Bazar, Kalat, Surab, Wad, Kararo, Nag, Wangu and Hoshab.”