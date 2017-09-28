The Punjab government on Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers. According to the notification, Punjab Board of Liquidation Addl Secy Mujahid Sherdil has been transferred and posted as CEO Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab Mineral Development Corporation Secretary Zubair Hussain Kharl has been posted as Addl Secy Punjab Board of Liquidation and Parks and Horticulture Authority Faisalabad Director Admin Khadim Jillani posted as Addl Commissioner Consolidation Faisalabad.

