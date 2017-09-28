Win for State Life Employees Union

Rawalpindi :Chaudhry Waqar Hussain Waqar (candidate for Additional Secretary General) and Syed Mahmood Faheem (candidate for Executive Member) got overwhelming mandate of the staff in the elections of State Life Employees Union of Pakistan. They will represent Rawalpindi in the Union, says a press release.

Out of total of 2,599 votes, they bagged 1,722 votes, thus gaining awesome lead of 966 votes. State Life Referendum for the biennial 2017-19 was held across the country in which the employees Union of Pakistan emerged victorious with the right to represent the employees for two years 2017-19.

Additional Secretary General Chaudhry Waqar Hussain Waqar thanked all the voters. He assured them that time has come for fulfillment of all promises made to them.At the end Chairman United Group Inam Ataullah thanked local Union members Ch Tanvir Ahmad, Chaudhry Saeed Akhtar, Arshad Chauhan, and Asif Zeeshan Alvi and held out assurance that all the problems at the local level will be solved without any loss of time.