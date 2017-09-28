QAU annuls aptitude test for BS courses

Islamabad :The Quaid-i-Azam University has cancelled the aptitude tests for the new session of the BS International Relations and Political Science and announced that the admission to those courses will take place on merit.

The tests were slated to be held on the varsity's campus today (September 28). Though the QAU cited 'some unavoidable circumstances' as the reason for the development in its relevant notification, a relevant member of the staff insisted that the move was meant to ensure the merit-based uniform admission policy for the courses offered by the university. Now, the university will enrol students for the next sessions of BS International Relations and Political Science on the basis of regional quota and self-finance education scheme.