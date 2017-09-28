PU results

LAHORE :Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Home Economics Part-I (second year) annual examination 2017, MSc IT (first year) second annual 2016 & 2017 and MSc IT (second year) second annual 2016 & 2017.

recommendations: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has allowed candidates of BA/BSc, who failed as whole in annual examinations, to appear in all the subjects in supplementary examinations.

According to a notification, the VC approved the recommendations of Controller of Examinations for amendment to the regulations regarding failed candidates of BA/BSc. The notification will be effective from supple exams 2017.