Islamabad :Pakistan has become the bureau member of the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility

Other bureau members are the US and Tanzania. The development occurred during the 10th annual meeting of the Participants Committee in Luang Prabang, Laos, where representatives of 60 countries took strategic decisions regarding funding awards to countries, and capacity issues related to climate change and forests.

The FCPF, which became operational in June 2008, is a global partnership of governments, businesses, civil society, and indigenous peoples focused on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, forest carbon stock conservation, the sustainable management of forests, and the enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries (activities commonly referred to as REDD+).

In his speech, Pakistan's representative lauded the role of the SDPI's group on RDD PLUS and LEAD Pakistan's all foresters mailing list. He also encouraged researchers to submit abstracts for the forthcoming SDC.

Pakistan's National Forest Policy 2017 and Climate Change Authority was acknowledged by the FCPF management and the country's progress presentation. Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who addressed the REDD work group meeting of all provinces in Islamabad prior to the meeting, congratulated forest department on the election. He said the country needed to increase forest cover to reduce carbon emission.