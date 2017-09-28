Thu September 28, 2017
Islamabad

September 28, 2017

Rootsians celebrate World Tourism Day

Islamabad :Students of Roots Garden Schools & Roots IVY Schools celebrated World Tourism Day with full fervour and enthusiasm. Special assembly presentations were arranged to celebrate the day. Students were clad in beautiful costumes to depict different countries. Speeches were delivered by students on the topic ‘My Favourite Country.' Students were made colourful cards and slogans. A message of global well-being through tourism and respect for other cultures were given to students by the branch heads.

In this spirit, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation celebrated the World Tourism Day on at Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi. Students from Roots Garden School, Roots School System & Roots IVY Int. School were invited. A seminar and a photographic exhibition held. Dignitaries from federal as well as provincial institutions will grace the occasion. Federal Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman was the chief guest. A city tour of Islamabad was also conducted at the end of exhibition for the students. Students visited different monuments and famous places of Islamabad including Lok Virsa Cultural Heritage Museum.

