Conference on HR in peace and conflict to be organised in November

Islamabad :Ministry of Human Rights is determined to portray positive image of Pakistan at the International Human Rights Conference titled ‘Owing Human Rights in Peace and Conflict; lessons and challenges’ to be organised in Pakistan in November.

The intention was expressed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday. Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeria Agha chaired the meeting.

On this occasion, Rabia explained that the Ministry of Human Rights wants to put forward strong message with regards to legislation and implementation. She said that the conference would highlight the progress made by Pakistan in the direction of human rights.

“We have done tremendous work for refuges. A number of legislations and mechanisms were added to provide protection to the vulnerable,” she said urging all stakeholders including Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Climate Change, Fata Secretariat, Education department and Provincial Governments to come forward and contribute in making this conference a success.

The meeting discussed the role and responsibilities of Human Rights Ministry, the way forward for strengthening legal system with the help of Civil Society and NGOs and institutionalized national and provincial structures.

Ministry proposed to hold the framework and sideline activities, like exhibitions, stalls for Pakistani Civil Society Organisations and NGOs. She said that ministry plans to bring national and international observers on this agenda to build a positive image of Pakistan and to highlight achievements of government.

High level dignitaries from Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Climate change and other relevant government departments were present in the meeting.