Call to focus on increasing exports

LAHORE :The economic condition of Pakistan could worsen after the IMF pressure to devalue the currency, therefore, the government should focus on increasing the exports and put the business and trade issues on radar screen, otherwise, the economic problems and balance of payment could further disturb with the growing energy prices in the country.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on "Impact of political situation on exports and business activities." The panelists were Khalid Paracha, Younas Kamran, Agha Saidain, Hamid Malhi, Abad-ur-Rehman and Sheikh Arshad. The event was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Khalid Paracha said that decline in exports and increase in trade deficit were chronicle issues which should be resolved permanently. He said exportable items should be produce in accordance with the international demand to get advantage of GSP-Plus status. He said textile and sugar industries were neglected in Pakistan. He said decisions should be made in national interest, keeping aside the personal agenda. He believed that the problems should be resolved if stakeholders were involved in export policy and all sectors were brought to the tax net.

Younas Kamran said that industrial revolution was vital to increase exports. He said both industry and industrialists should be paid attention and establishment of industrial bank could be a good step. He said increase in oil prices could further depress the exports, and decline in remittances was alarming for the economy.

Agha Saidain said that the government also ignored the exports like the successive governments, as a result, exports declined by 18.75 percent, and imports increased by 63.30 percent. Last year, exports were $24 billion and imports $53 billion while trade deficit was $32.6 billion. He said the government had given workers’ remittances to importers which resulted in decline in exports and increase in imports. He said IMF had recommended 16 percent deprecation in the rupee value. He called for a new export policy by involving all stakeholders.

Hamid Malhi said it was deplorable that exporting sectors were not on the government priority list. He said surplus agriculture produce was not being exported.

He said agriculture sector was ignored. He said a number of countries had overtaken Pakistani exports during the last two decades. He suggested value addition of products, reduction in taxes and solution to energy crisis to increase exports. He said impact of negative and ineffective policies on the rural economy was visible.

Abad-ur-Rehman said agriculture and other sectors weakened due to weak civil services system. He called for appointing experts in agriculture, irrigation and energy sectors to control the problems. He said the country had surplus wheat of Rs 150 billion which was neither exported nor stored properly. He called for supporting the vegetables growers besides protecting the livestock sector.

Sheikh Arshad said that all stakeholders, including traders, should be involved in policy making before budget. A number of ministers do not meet traders even after inviting them for budget discussions, he said, adding what should be the expectations of traders from the government in such situation. He said public representatives should be involved in policy making.