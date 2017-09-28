NA Speaker addresses reception on 87th National Day of Saudi Arabia 

Islamabad :The guests attended the 87th National Day of Saudi Arabia’s reception were hoping that the ties between two brotherly countries would attain new heights under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who has already brought about numerous all round improvements in the Kingdom under the guidance of his father Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. It was the first reception being hosted by new ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al Malkiy and guests attended it in record number including ladies.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who was the chief guest on the occasion in his address said that Saudi Arabia is Pakistan’s most valued friend, a time-trusted partner and a brother-in-deed. “I am sure that I echo the heartfelt sentiments of every Pakistani when I convey our most sincere wishes and prayers to the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the entire Saudi nation on their National Day.”

He reminded that relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is no ordinary relationship, restricted to the formalities of our respective foreign offices. Instead, it is an association deeply etched into the hearts and minds of our people. We are bound in irrevocable ties of common faith, culture, history and heritage. He said that based on such strong emotional links, our respective governments have maintained a time-tested friendship, where we have supported each-other in every thick and thin and have stood by each other during every regional or international issue.

“Here, I would especially like to refer to the numerous resolutions of the Parliament of Pakistan, in which the entire parliamentary leadership has declared that the security and integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the security and integrity of Pakistan. The Parliament of Pakistan has also remained in the forefront to further cement the brotherly relations between our two countries,” the Speaker National Assembly added. “I have had the honour of hosting my brother Chairman of the Majlis Ash Shura of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Muhammad last year and I look forward to my future meetings with him. The Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Saudi Majlis Ash Shura have also played their due role in bringing us closer. This process will continue in future as well.”

He recalled that there is a long history of mutual cooperation between our two countries. The generous Saudi investments in various projects in Pakistan and the services rendered by more than 2.6 million Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia reflect our common interests. “This relationship needs to be further strengthened to commensurate with the strong fraternal bonds existing between our two countries. An enhanced access for Pakistani exports to Saudi markets, to address the trade imbalance and accelerated Saudi investments under Vision 2025 in Pakistan would be the right steps in right direction.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that there is famous saying: Friendship is a sweet responsibility; not opportunity. Time and again, both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have proved to have adequately fulfilled this responsibility.

The reception was also attended by leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Chairman Kashmir Committee of the Parliament and leader of the JUI Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, former Prime Minister and leader of the PML-Q Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hdith Senator Allama Sajid Mir, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Ehsanul Haq, Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, former Interior Minister Rehman Malik and number of elite of the twin-cities and Ulema of various shades of opinion belonging to various parts of the country.

An impressive exhibition of defence preparedness of the Kingdom was organised on the occasion.