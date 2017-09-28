It is a proven fact that Occupied Kashmir is burning

The proven use of more than a million pellets on innocent Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination and deployment of around 0.8 million regular and 0.5 million paramilitary forces in Occupied Kashmir to brutally suppress this struggle do not need to be substantiated through photographs and other evidence of this nature.

The atrocities perpetrated on the harmless, freedom-fighting Kashmiris by Indian forces are spread over a lengthy, horrible tale of state oppression and use of brute force plus promulgation of about a dozen draconian laws, including the Armed Forces’ Special Powers Act that empower the soldiers to kill their targets with impunity. Courtesy these laws, the Indian army personnel assume the powers of soldiers in action as well as judges or trial courts deciding the fate of their victims on the spot according to their own whims.

As for the efforts that need to be undertaken to highlight these atrocities, the need for such endeavours has certainly been felt again and again, given the unending Indian cruelties in the Occupied Valley but it is naiveté to think that the world of today, interconnected through fast-track IT and satellite technologies, is unaware of all such macabre happenings.

The fact remains that the world knows how much terrorism is sponsored by Indian agencies, spearheaded by RAW that is master of the art of creating confusions, disseminating false propaganda and terrifying their targeted people. While RAW is acknowledged worldwide as a master of all ‘these arts and techniques’, India as a whole is conducting its overall affairs as “a mother of state oppression and (sponsored) terror networks”, to quote Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi who is recognised worldwide as one of the most knowledgeable and outspoken diplomat, political scientist, strategist and political scientist.

It is strange that a clerical error committed by some Foreign Office juniors in drawing out a picture of Indian atrocities’ victim, as presented before the UN General Assembly by Dr Lodhi, has been made an issue under the influence and dominating propaganda of Indian leaders and diplomats.

Does that mean that it is all okay on all fronts and in all the four corners of Indian-occupied Kashmir? If all is okay then what is the need on the part of India’s higher authorities to deploy so much regular and paramilitary troops in Occupied Kashmir which probably outnumber the total strength of troops deployed on tense borders? Has the world body - and the world conscience - gone dead that it has not yet responded to the dossier presented to the UN General Assembly by the erstwhile Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, during the last-year session of the Assembly? The dossier contained solid incriminating evidence as to the involvement of India in blatant acts of violence and killings perpetrated on innocent Kashmiris fighting for the cause of self-determination, as told to this scribe by the then PM and Dr Maleeha Lodhi on the sidelines of last-year UNGA session during their breakfast talk with media.

One complete year has passed since the presentation of that dossier and this time, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had to repeat that statement of allegations based on concrete facts about India’s strong-arm tactics unleashed on the hapless Kashmiri people. This speech by PM Abbasi gave a new outlook to Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir that is now being pursued with yet greater determination and perseverance.