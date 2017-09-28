Change of opp leader in NA: PML-Q for unanimous decision by all political parties

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that all opposition parties should take unanimous decisions as principles are also essential in politics.

Though PML-Q has lesser representation in the parliament presently because it was defeated under a conspiracy, this is the same party which had remained in power with two-thirds majority and it had importance in the politics.

He said this while responding to the questions by reporters regarding efforts for changing the opposition leader in the National Assembly. According to a press release, Ch Shujaat Hussain said PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi had contacted him like Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). “If PTI wants to change the opposition leader in the NA then it will have to come forward with concrete reasons but consultation is also necessary prior to decisions”, he said, adding, the decision should be made by sitting together.

He said earlier Sheikh Rasheed's name had surfaced and they were also in his support even Sheikh Rasheed's nomination was done without consultation. He said Jamat-e-Islami was also of the view that the announcement of nomination of Sheikh Rasheed should have been done through consultation.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that there was neither the government nor the opposition in the parliament. It is essential for the opposition to get united, he added. Meanwhile, the PML-Q president visited the residence of PML-Q Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA chief organiser Ajmal Khan Wazir and offered condolence over the death of his wife. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed may she rest in eternal peace.