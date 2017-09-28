Hot, partly cloudy today

LAHORE :Hot but partly cloudy day was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while a weak trough of westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rainfall was only recorded in Gujranwala (05mm) while Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C. In Lahore, it was 38°C, minimum was 25°C and humidity level was 32 percent.