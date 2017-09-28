Funds to be sought to preserve Shah Allah Ditta caves

Islamabad :Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said they would put in their best efforts to obtain funds and initiate the project to preserve the old historical caves in Shah Allah Ditta.

"The project to preserve the old caves in Shah Allah Ditta will be initiated soon as the Mayor of Islamabad is taking keen interest in it and making efforts to obtain the funds worth Rs40 million required for this purpose," he said.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) prepared a Project Concept (PC-I) for the preservation and protection of the old caves of Shah Allah Ditta in 2011 but the project has not yet been started for various reasons.

It is pertinent to mention here that a natural water flow is also present near caves in Shah Allah Ditta and its water is really clean and sweet. The peoples of village has made an artificial path for this water and turned it towards their village. Now there is a small but beautiful lake of sweet water in this village. Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said they would use all available resources to preserve caves of Shah Allah Ditta as it is an important historical and archaeological site.