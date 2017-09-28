RCB arranges ‘Cleanliness Week’

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Wednesday arranged a walk from Saddar to Bank Road in connection with Cleanliness Week which kicked off the other day.

The walk led by MPA Iftikhar Ahmed and deputy cantonment officer, Arslan Haider was well participated by RCB staff, citizens, general secretary of Anjuman e Tajaran, Rawalpindi Cantt, Zafar Qadri and students of private schools . The participants of walk carried banners in their hands which were inscribed with slogan ‘Keep the Cantonment Area clean.’ During this process, the participants also distributed pamphlet among the people to create awareness of cleanliness among them.

On reaching Bank Road MPA Iftikhar Ahmed appreciated the CEO of RCB, Dr. Saima Shah for laying special priority on cleanliness. Since assuming the charge of CEO, Dr. Saima Shah has launched several Cleanliness Week. Moreover, apart from observing cleanliness week, over the last two years she has enforced measures of cleanliness in every ward falling in vicinity of RCB. By enforcing her commitment in reality, Dr. Saima Shah has set an example, MPA said.

On the occasion the citizens who joined the walk also praised Dr Saima for giving importance on cleanliness over the last couple of years. They hoped that others CEOs to succeed her would also work in the same pattern to keep the process continue in future as well.