Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘MDCAT matter under investigation’

‘MDCAT matter under investigation’

LAHORE :The spokesperson of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) said on Wednesday the matter of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT 2017) is under investigation and the public should not speculate on the outcome of the inquiry. 

The spokesperson in a statement advised the candidates not to pay attention to rumours on social media.  “The matter is sub-judice in Lahore High Court and the new schedule of admissions in medical colleges will be announced after the judgment”, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement