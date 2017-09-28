‘MDCAT matter under investigation’

LAHORE :The spokesperson of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) said on Wednesday the matter of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT 2017) is under investigation and the public should not speculate on the outcome of the inquiry.

The spokesperson in a statement advised the candidates not to pay attention to rumours on social media. “The matter is sub-judice in Lahore High Court and the new schedule of admissions in medical colleges will be announced after the judgment”, he added.