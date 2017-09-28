‘Resolve to change Opp Leader to weaken institutions’

LAHORE: PPP central leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo has criticised the PML-N for its tirade against judiciary, and asked the opposition to get united for the protection of institutions.

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Wednesday, Wattoo said that resolve by some opposition forces to change the opposition leader in the National Assembly would weaken the institutions and serve the agenda of the government.

He said that opposition leader Khursheed Shah was a sagacious person who played a vital role in convincing the PTI legislators to return to the NA and withdraw their decision of resigning from the assembly memberships. He stated the PTI and MQM lacked the required numbers to change the opposition leader. He said the PTI wanted to have its say in the next caretaker set up and appointment of the NAB chairman.