Heritage, Monument museums to remain closed for two days

Islamabad: The Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on the coming Saturday (Muharram 9) and Sunday (Muharram 10).

The two museums function under the administrative control of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa.

The Pakistan Monument Museum was established in 2010 on the western side of Shakarparian Hills to pay tribute to Pakistani heroes highlighting the country's ancient civilisation, freedom struggle, birth of Pakistan and major achievements. It also has the facilities of reference library, audio-visual archive, conference hall along with 62-seat auditorium known as Panorama Hall.

As for the Heritage Museum, it was set up in 1982 to educate and edify present and future generations of Pakistan and to create a treasure house for the nation. It is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan, which presents the history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the country.