PEIRA told to consult private schools on rules amendments

Islamabad: State Minister for the Capital Administration and Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday directed the PEIRA, the watchdog for private education in the federal capital, to consult privately-owned schools on the amendments to the Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Fee Determination) Rules.

He also asked the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to adopt the valid suggestions in that respect. The directions were issued by the minister during a meeting with the representatives of private schools during a meeting in his office here.

PEIRA chairman Hasnat Qureshi was also present in the meeting. The PEIRA overseen by the CADD regulates the Islamabad Capital Territory's private schools totalling over 1,100.

The visitors said private schools were making the contribution to the filling of gaps by provision of education to geographic areas and to those segments which the government had not been able to cater. They also asked the PEIRA for consulting them on schools registration and other related matter. The minister said he would ensure effective action on their genuine demands.