Fake news on social media: ‘journalist’ escapes

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dimissed the application for bail and case quashment of a so-called journalist who had posted fake news reports about renowned literary figure, poet and columnist, Ataul Haq Qasmi, on social media.

The accused escaped from court after dismissal of his applications. Accused Tahir is chief editor of local newspaper in Karachi. The FIA had registered a case against him for posting fake news on his website.

Justice Abdul Sami Khan, after hearing prosecution and defence, not only rejected his bail application but also turned down his plea for quashment of the case. Talking to Jang, the prosecution lawyer, Fahd Khan, said the decision would ensure rule of law, and added that the FIA has started raids to arrest the accused who has escaped.