Timely drug provision to patients of rare diseases ordered

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday directed the health ministry to make all possible efforts to ensure the timely provision of medicines to the patients of rare diseases and thus, helping achieve the objectives of public health in the country.

He issued the directions during a briefing by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) regarding the federal policy of manufacturing and assessment of the prices of life saving/orphan drugs here at the Awian-e-Sadar.

Federal Minister for NHSRC Saira Afzal Tarar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. The president took said stakeholders should be taken into confidence to increase the effectiveness of that drug price assessment policy.

He stressed for the early establishment of Federal Drug Testing Laboratory approved from the World Health Organization to verify the quality of the medicines manufactured in Pakistan so that the export of the medicines prepared in Pakistan can be enhanced.

The minister informed the president that the policy regarding the orphan drugs for the treatment of life threatening rare diseases would be implemented soon after the completion of the necessary legal formalities.