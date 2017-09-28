Naval chief calls for revitalising efforts for development of maritime sector

Islamabad :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has called for revitalising efforts for development and growth of the maritime sector in Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of the World Maritime Day, the Naval Chief said the Pakistan is cognizant of the need of futuristic growth of maritime sector in Pakistan and in leading the way in raising maritime awareness which is fundamental imperative.

“This is primarily being achieved through the establishment of think tanks and research centres such as Institute of Maritime Affairs in Islamabad and National Centre for Maritime Policy Research in Karachi to undertake research in relevant disciplines of maritime domain.”

“I look forward to profound and cumulative response from all the stakeholders towards promoting maritime awareness and achieving sustainable development of Pakistan's essentially maritime reliant economy,” Admiral Zakaullah said.

The World Maritime Day is observed every year to celebrate the international maritime industry's contribution towards the world's economy especially in shipping. The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has adopted ‘Connecting Ships, Ports and its People’ as theme of this year’s Maritime Day.

Despite the fact that Pakistan is blessed with a long coastal line, and abundance maritime resources, the country's realisation of this vast potential has been far from satisfactory. With the onset of CPEC, the maritime activities in Pakistan are expected increase manifold and as such cooperation between ports, shipping and people will be of utmost importance.