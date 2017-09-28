NAB’s DGs conference concludes with determination to eradicate corruption

Islamabad :The three-day 22nd Director Generals Conference of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) concluded here on Wednesday with determination to eradicate corruption, nab corrupt and recover looted money.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry chaired the conference at NAB Headquarters which was attended by deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability (PGA) and all DGs of regional bureaus.

During the conference, DG, Headquarter, DG, HRM, Senior Member, Chairman's Inspection and Monitoring team gave detailed presentations of their divisions.

The Conference thoroughly deliberated performance of all regional bureaus and NAB Headquarter including Operations, Prosecution and Awareness and Prevention Divisions and reviewed implementation status of measures taken by present management to further improve efficiency.

It was informed that all decisions were implemented in letter and spirit, due to which today's NAB has perfected its procedures and geared up to come up to expectations of nation which are corruption free Pakistan and 100 percent development.

The chairman stressed upon importance of the team work and said NAB has been strengthened to evolve a strong mechanism for nabbing the corrupt.

In a briefing, Waqas Qadeer Dar, Prosecutor General Accountability informed that Prosecution Division is providing legal opinion, legal assistance to Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus.

He said under leadership of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced and well educated legal consultants/special prosecutors.

He said a mechanism of handling of witnesses has been introduced and result of this intervention is very encouraging and added that due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis, the performance of Prosecution has been exceptionally well and overall conviction ratio reached 76 per cent.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry appreciated professional work done and performance of Prosecution Division. Chairman NAB's Inspection and Monitoring Team gave a detailed presentation on Quantified Grading System.

Under Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau's are being evaluated for last three years on Annual and Midterm basis at a given criteria. He informed that an effective Accountability Mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth.

Chairman NAB also appreciated the professional work done by Chairman NAB's Inspection and Monitoring Team under supervision of Brig (r) Hadeed Anver. Husnain Ahmad, DG Headquarter gave detailed presentation on various work and assignments.

Addressing the concluding session, the Chairman said that NAB Lahore has been declared Number-one Region under Quantified Grading System on basis of performance during 2016. He said that in last DG Conference, two new regions at Multan & Sukkur were deliberated and their establishment was achieved successfully.

He said Corruption Perception Index (CPI) as per Transparency Index (TI) report of 2016 has decreased 175 to 116. Similarly, PILDAT in its report said that 42 per cent people have trust upon NAB.

Qamar Zaman said NAB has established a Forensic Lab in Rawalpindi. NAB has hosted first Anti Corruption Seminar in which Saarc countries have agreed to create Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum.

Pakistan is the only country in Saarc countries that Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has decreased from 126 to 117. He said NAB has proposed Whistle Blower Act which has approved by the Prime Minister.

Soon it will be presented before the Federal Cabinet for further deliberations as per law. During the conference it was decided to establish Anti-Corruption Training Academy to enhance abilities of officers/officials.

Chairman NAB reiterated policy of zero tolerance towards inefficiency and corruption within organization and decided that Internal Accountability Mechanism will continue to work under rules.

Qamar Zaman appreciated devoted efforts of Imtiaz Tajwar, deputy chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability, all DGs of NAB Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarter. He said the expectations of nation are very high from NAB and efforts should be made to lay such practices as per law which will make NAB even more better, transparent and professional organization.

The DGs conference concluded with various decisions in order to further improve the performance. Later, Imtiaz Tajwar presented souvenir to Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and appreciated his services during his tenure as chairman.