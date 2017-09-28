Muharram processions, Taazia taken out

LAHORE :The mourning process of the Ashura-e-Muharram (the first ten days of the holy month) stepped up on Wednesday, Muharram 6, with several processions of Shabeeh-e-Gahwara-e-Hazrat Ali Asghar (replica of the baby cot of Hazrat Ali Asghar) taken out from different parts of the city.

The Jhoola (baby cot) processions and Taazias were taken out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Ashgar (RA), the youngest and six-month old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who, according to the historians and Zakerin, was shot in the throat by a three-pronged arrow by the official army on Muharram 5. He was laid to rest on Muharram 6.

The processions passed through their routes with mourners beating their chests and reciting Nohas and Marsias. Apart from that, the processions of Alm of Hazrat Abbas (RA) were also brought out in some parts of the city, which were accompanied by chest-beating and Noha-reciting mourners. A number of majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the Masaaibs (torments) on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The replica cot looks like a mausoleum from outside but is cot-like from the inside, having children clothes, fruits, toys and other souvenirs on which a lot of people offer special prayers (Mannat) specially the childless couples yearning for having children.

The baby clothes inside the cot are soaked in red colour to imitate the blood-soaked clothes of Hazrat Ali Asghar (RA).

On Muharram 7, (today), the processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), will be brought out.

The mourning activity would gain further momentum from Muharram 7 since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water after they were barred from getting water from the Euphrates river on the previous day, Muharram 6. security: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Haider Ashraf has said police are providing foolproof security during Muharram.

He said this while visiting Thokar Niaz Baig and Model Town to review security arrangements of main route of processions. SP Sadar Rizwan Umar Gondal, DSP Sabzazar Imran Karamat at Thokar Niaz Baig and SP Model Town Husnain Haider and DSP Model Town Nazar Abbas were present there.

The DIG said foolproof security will be ensured on Muharram 10. Search operations and snap checking are being conducted in the city on regular basis. All licence holders should ensure the route and time. All officers concerned are in full coordination with all administration of Majalis and processions.