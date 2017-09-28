Turk school former head, family ‘abducted’

LAHORE The director of Rumi Forum and former principal of Pak-Turk School, Mesut Kacmaz, was ‘kidnapped’ along with his wife and two daughters by unidentified people from his residence in Wapda Town Sattukatla police limits in wee hours of Wednesday.

Police are still clueless about the missing family. No FIR was registered till filing of the report. Sources in police said the family has been shifted to unknown location by the personnel of sensitive agencies over their suspicious activities.

Police quoting eyewitnesses said at least 15 men in civvies entered Mesut Kacmaz’s house at around 1:30am and took away him, his wife and two daughters.

A former teacher of Pak Turk School who lived in the same building was also taken away by the unidentified men when he resisted the kidnapping of the Turkish family, but he was released later. Turkish-language teacher, Fatih Avci, later approached the police to report the matter. Police have received the application but indecisive to register an FIR.

The complainant told the police that the incident took place at around 1 am. He said out of the total ‘kidnappers’ five were females. They did not conduct any search-and-seize procedure, he told the police. He said as he saw the kidnapping attempt he protested over which they took him in custody as well. He said when the unidentified people took them to a building after the drive of 30-minute, they told him that he was not on their given list. They then blindfolded him again and drove him back to the gate of the housing society where he lived in.

Sadr SP Rizwan Gondal on the issue said police are still clueless about the family. We have been trying to locate them by contacting other law enforcement agencies, he added. Once the situation gets clear legal action will be taken, the SP maintained.

Sources said Mesut Kacmaz is currently on ‘UNHCR asylum-seeker certificates’ since November 2016 when Pakistan revoked visas of staffers working with the Pak-Turk Schools on the request of Turkish government. Turkey has blamed US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen for the failed coup in July 2016 and launched a crackdown on his supporters in country and globally. The ‘kidnapped’ director of Rumi Forum was also active against Tayyip Erdogan in Pakistan on social media.

Since the attempted coup, Turkey has fired 21,000 teachers and arrested hundreds of academics. In a chain of 28 Pak-Turk Schools and Colleges in Pakistan, around 11,000 students are studying. The project was launched in 1995 by the Pak-Turk Foundation.