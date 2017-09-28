Sarfraz eyes fresh start with series win against SL

KARACHI: Pakistan will hope to succeed where Sri Lanka failed when they will take on the Islanders in a two-Test series which gets underway in Abdu Dhabi from Thursday (today).

The Sri Lankans slumped from a top-tier Test team following the departure of two of their greatest players – Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.More recently, it was Pakistan’s turn to lose their best players when the legendary duo of Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq retired from Test cricket, leaving the team without much depth in the batting department.

Many fear that Pakistan could experience a Sri Lanka-like slump but the team’s captain doesn’t agree.Sarfraz Ahmed, who has taken over the command of the Test team from Misbah, stressed that while the absence of Misbah and Younis was a big loss his team was still confident of doing well in the series against Sri Lanka.

“Obviously, you have two great players who were playing consistently but you have to move on,” he said on Wednesday.“We have to remember the disciplines (of Younis and Misbah) and whatever they told us should be implemented on the field and start afresh,” sarfraz added.

It will be the first time that Sarfraz, who has captained Pakistan in One-day and Twenty20 Internationals, will be leading the national team in the five-day format.The wicketkeeper-batsman said that he was ready for the challenge.

“This is my first opportunity as captain in Tests, so I will be up for that challenge and my players are also up to that and are very excited at this prospect,” he said.Pakistan are expected to open with young batters Shan Masood and Sami Aslam. They will use experienced batsman Azhar Ali on number three after he opened the innings in the last 12 months and will promote Asad Shafiq from six to four.

“We have strengthened our middle order and I am confident that Ali, Shafiq and Babar Azam will be up to the task to complement the batting,” Sarfraz said.It is expected that Pakistan will also bring in debutant Haris Sohail in the middle-order.

Sarfraz said his team will not underestimate the opponents.“Their team looks good. They have (Lahiru) Thirimanne and Kushal Silva back so both the teams are young and I think it will be a good series.”

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal believes his team has the talent to improve after being thrashed 3-0 at home by India last month.

“From that last series we learnt a lot, especially we have done more work on our fitness and fielding. All we need to win is one game and everything will fall into place,” said Chandimal, whose team has lost seven of their last nine Tests, including one against Bangladesh.

They also came close to losing to minnows Zimbabwe in July before pulling off a close win.Chandimal hoped that Pakistan will be vulnerable without Younis and Misbah.“Actually we can have a very good advantage because the main two batsmen are not there in their batting unit but we will have to step up in our performance as a unit and we have something in our powers to do that,” he said.

“Herath did really well in the last seven to eight years but we also have another spinner, Lakshan Sandakan, and he is a very good upcoming bowler,” Chandimal said.“Our fast bowlers Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep did well here in the last series. Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage and Dilruwan Perera are there as well. As a bowling unit, I feel we have a blend of experienced and inexperienced players. I’m sure they will put their hands up and do their best.”

If Sri Lanka win the series they will rise one place to sixth in Test rankings while Pakistan will go down one place to seventh.Pakistan’s series win will keep them on their current spot of sixth. —with inputs from agencies