Lankan gets death sentence

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan man based in Switzerland was sentenced to death on Wednesday with six others for the gang rape and murder of a teenage girl in a case that sparked huge protests.

Mahalingam Shashikumar, a Swiss permanent resident, was also found guilty of leading a gang to abduct the 17-year-old schoolgirl and filming her gang rape in Jaffna district in May 2015. A three-judge bench sentenced Shashikumar and his six accomplices to death and ordered them to pay seven million rupees ($46,000) as compensation to the family of the victim.

The case attracted international attention after residents complained that local police were trying to hush up the case and allow Shashikumar to escape to Switzerland.