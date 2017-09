Pacer Zia gives SSGC edge over Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pacer Ziaul Haq (4-46) gave Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) an early edge in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Islamabad following the second day’s play at the Diamond Ground here Wednesday.

Islamabad were bowled out for 189 with none of the batsman staying at the wickets for longer period to stage a fightback. Zia bowled fast and with accurate line and length to trouble all Islamabad batsmen. Fahad Iqbal (30), Immad Wasim (26) and Ali Sarfraz (25) stayed at the wicket for a brief period.

After conceding 121-run first innings lead, Islamabad bowlers also struggled to get wickets with Umar Amin (35 not out) playing well for SSGC as they reached 51-0, increasing their lead to 172 runs with all second innings wickets and two days to spare. Umar smashed four boundaries during his 41-ball unbeaten knock.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground, Islamabad: SSGC 310-10 in 89.3 overs (Asif Zakir 89, Zain Abbas 44, Shoaib Malik 29, Umar Amin 28, Aamir Yamin 27 not out; Shahzad Azam Rana 3-70, Ali Imran Pasha 2-62, Hamza Nadeem 2-63) and 51-0 in 13 overs (Umar Amin 35 not out). Islamabad Region 189-10 in 67.2 overs (Fahad Iqbal 30, Immad Wasim 26, Ali Sarfraz 25, Faizan Riaz 22; Ziaul Haq 4-46, Kashif Bhatti 2-24, Mohammad Irfan Jr. 2-30).

At Pindi Stadium: Rawalpindi Region 174-10 in 70.3 overs (Umar Masood 53, Nazar Hussain 28, Sarmad Hameed 26; Yasir Ali 6-50, Sadaf Hussain 3-48) and 139-10 in 46 overs (Sarmad Hameed 58, Nazar Hussain 29, Shahryar Ghani 28; Shaheen Shah 8-39). KRL 131-10 in 45.2 overs (Hasan Sardar 38, Jahid Ali 20; Mazhar Hussain 4-42, Attaullah 3-35, Haseeb Azam 2-27) and 8-3 in 3.4 overs (Attaullah 2-3).

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium: SNGPL 207-10 in 60 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Mohammad Hafeez 36; Imran Khan Sr. 3-44, Shahzaib Ahmed 2-19, Nasir Ahmed 2-47, Taj Wali 2-61) and 131-5 in 28 overs (Imran Butt 51 not out, Mohammad Hafeez 20; Nasir Ahmed 2-24, Taj Wali 2-41). Peshawar Region 203-10 in 59.1 overs (Gohar Ali 66, Sahibzada Farhan 50; Sami Niazi 4-50, Shadab Khan 3-23).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Wapda 297-10 in 88.4 overs (Aamir Sajjad 106 not out, Khalid Usman 45, Salman Butt 38, Kamran Akmal 34, Khushdil Shah 30; Bilawal Iqbal 3-51, Aizaz Cheema 2-27, Saifur Rehman 2-55) and 41-1 in 15 overs (Salman Butt 17 not out). Lahore Region Blues 198-10 in 69.4 overs (Raza Ali Dar 72, Qaiser Ashraf 52 not out; Husnain Shah 4-59, Waqas Maqsood 2-25, Mohammad Irfan 2-41).

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 361-10 in 117.2 overs (Asif Ali 101, Abdul Samad 59, Saeed Ajmal 47, Hasan Mahmood 40; Raza Hasan 4-112, Qaiser Abbas 3-35, Hazrat Shah 3-104). NBP 171-1 in 60 overs (Hamza Paracha 73 not out, Ali Asad 46 not out, Ahsaan Ali 41).

At UBL Ground No 1, Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 208-10 in 51.3 overs (Mohammad Hasan 67, Faisal Iqbal 52, Azam Hussain 25 not out; Sohail Khan 6-59, Mohammad Nawaz 2-29). UBL 392-7 in 121 overs (Hammad Azam 115 not out, Umar Saddique 74, Sohail Khan 55 not out, Umar Akmal 47; Mohammad Sami 3-76, Adeel Malik 2-89).

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot: HBL 238-10 in 70.4 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 73, Imamul Haq 41, Ramiz Aziz 35; Sohail Akhtar 5-45) and 171-2 in 41 overs (Fakhar Zaman 111, Imamul Haq 55; Asif Afridi 2-29). Fata Region 178-10 in 55.1 overs (Mohammad Naeem 96, Asif Ali 36, Asif Afridi 30; Faheem Ashraf 3-38, Junaid Khan 3-51, Umar Gul 2-35).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Lahore Region Whites 244-10 in 73.2 overs (Mohammad Waqas 46, Mohammad Irfan 40, Rizwan Hussain 39; Raheel Majeed 3-23, Tabish Khan 3-56) and 181-3 in 45 overs (Rizwan Hussain 113 not out, Anas Mahmood 31). PTV 161-10 in 54.2 overs (Saud Shakeel 62, Waleed Malik 29, Naeem Anjum 24; Waqas Ahmed 5-54, Mohammad Irfan Jr. 3-26, Umaid Asif 2-38).