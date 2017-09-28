Cardiff soar at Leeds’ expense

LONDON: Cardiff climbed above Leeds at the top of the Championship with a 3-1 win over their promotion rivals on Tuesday.

Danish striker Kenneth Zohore, who had not scored since the opening day of the season, ended his eight-game goal drought with a brace in south Wales.

Cardiff went ahead with 28 minutes gone when Zohore converted Junior Hoilett’s cross after Mateusz Klich had been caught in possession, and Hoilett extended their advantage from distance nine minutes later.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper was sent off at the end of the first half for two bookable offences.The game was effectively over when Zohore tapped home Sean Morrison’s 59th-minute cross, although Kemar Roofe did pull a goal back with 23 minutes remaining.

Substitute Callum Robinson left it late to maintain Preston’s charge as his 88th-minute header clinched a 2-1 victory at Hull.The Lilywhites led courtesy of Tom Barkhuizen’s first-half finish, but looked like having to make do with a point after Jarrod Bowen’s 50th-minute equaliser until Robinson made his mark.

Middlesbrough lost 1-0 to Norwich as James Maddison’s 13th-minute strike sealed the points at the Riverside Stadium.Ipswich romped to a 5-2 victory over struggling Sunderland, who are now without a win in eight.

Famara Diedhiou and Aden Flint fired Bristol City to a 2-0 home victory over bottom-of-the-table Bolton, whose seventh successive league defeat was compounded by Filipe Morais’ red card on the stroke of half-time.

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten Championship run to seven games with an emphatic 4-0 away win at lowly Burton.Fulham won 3-1 at Nottingham Forest after Daryl Murphy cancelled out Aboubakar Kamara’s opener before the break, with Stefan Johansen and Neeskens Kebano scoring after the restart.

Millwall’s George Saville struck in the 80th and 85th minutes to secure a 2-1 victory over Reading, who had gone ahead with 17 minutes remaining through Dave Edwards.

Brentford and Derby drew 1-1 and Barnsley were held to a 1-1 draw by QPR.

Meanwhile, the Football Association charged West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday for failing to control their players during their Premier League clash at the weekend.Spurs won Saturday’s derby at the London Stadium 3-2 but almost squandered a three-goal lead.

The Hammers were pressing for an equaliser in stoppage time when tempers frayed. “West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the FA following their fixture on Saturday,” a statement from the FA said.