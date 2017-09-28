Sana refuses to attend Pak training camp

LAHORE: National women’s team has been rocked by the refusal of their highest-profile player — Sana Mir — to attend a training session and fitness camp along with the rest of the team.

In an email to her fellow players, which was leaked on social media, Sana stated: “I won’t be coming to the camp or travel with the team unless some crucial issues regarding women’s cricket are addressed, which I have communicated to the top PCB’s management.”

Mir confirmed the authenticity of the email to Cricinfo, saying it was intended “for

her fellow players”, and describing the leak as “unfortunate”.

It is believed that the main subject of her unhappiness is the women’s wing general manager. While she didn’t take names, she mentioned the management in her email, saying it had “compromised players’ respect, merit, and physical and mental well-being. I am not willing to work in this setup unless things change for the betterment of women’s cricket.”

There were signs of problems between Sana and the management in the wake of Pakistan’s winless campaign at the World Cup in July, when she was captain.

In August, the women’s team coach Sabih Azhar called Sana “self-centred, egotistical and being wrapped up in oneself”, before Sana responded by saying she would not

continue with the current set-up.

The training camp was ahead of the team’s upcoming tour of New Zealand, for which the PCB announced New Zealander Mark Coles as the new coach of the side.