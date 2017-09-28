Health of the nation

More than two years have passed since the government was presented with a set of health reforms by experts in the field and a year since the National Health Vision was launched but as yet no action has been taken to present a health reforms package in parliament. Ever since health was devolved to the provinces by the 18th Amendment, the government has struggled to figure out its role in the health sector. The responsibility for health lies primarily with the provinces now but the centre still has the responsibility to help with funding and to work with the provinces to in formulating strategies and setting targets. The few attempts that have been made to deal with the problem, such as the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, have been scattered and unfocused. Even though federal government spending for the health ministry was increased from Rs30 billion to Rs54 billion in this year’s budget, until reforms are proposed, debated and passed, it is likely this money will not be utilised optimally. Officials say discussion on a health reforms package will begin soon but it seems to be far from a priority for the government.

The health sector in Pakistan is beset by corruption. A Supreme Court hearing into hiring practices at the Ministry of Health last year found that recruitment was all but nonexistent since the government had to formulate laws for hiring criterion. Public hospitals were being run without anyone in charge and the lines of authority were unclear. The situation is as bad at the provincial level. Only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have passed health reforms while Balochistan and Sindh have announced long-term visions for the health sector without passing them into law. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been through six health secretaries in an attempt to implement reforms but keeps coming up short. In Punjab, where funding for the reforms was given by World Bank, a majority of the targets are yet to be reached. The situation is likely to become worse around the country as the federal government’s only strategy for the health sector seems to be funding from international donors. Such a plan can work in the case of diseases like polio, where there is a danger of a global health pandemic, but funding could dry up should donor agencies see little effort is being made by the government itself. It is now long past time for the government to pass into law and start to implement the reforms it shelved two years ago.