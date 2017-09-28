We smell hatred

During his address at the UN General Assembly session, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that Pakistan must crush militant hideouts to establish peace in neighbouring Afghanistan. But he failed to explain how his own country which is infested with 80 percent terrorist outfits posing threat to the internal peace and stability of Pakistan will deal with these outfits to ensure the safety and security of our country. His government has no capacity to establish its own writ and has become a sanctuary for anti-Pakistan militant groups. Pakistan has been taking serious steps to eradicate terrorism and extremism from the country. What has the Afghan government done against those militant organisations that were planning on its soil to destabilise Pakistan at the behest of foreign agents?

Pakistan has sacrificed a lot in the war on terror. Its high-ranking military and civilian officers and other security personnel have sacrificed their lives during this deadliest war. Ghani would not have given such absurd, irrational and illogical statements, had he acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan.

Guldar Khan Wazir (Loralai)