Thu September 28, 2017
September 28, 2017

Garbage land

Gulshan-e-Iqbal is a densely-populated area in Karachi. The garbage situation in the area is the worst. Heaps of garbage are scattered all over the residential area, causing trouble to inhabitants. This situation is getting worst day by day partly due to our own doing. Although the provincial government has installed bins at various places to collect the waste, the people are not giving it any importance and instead of putting the trash inside the bins they are still throwing the trash on streets. This makes it impossible for a garbage truck to collect the waste.

The authorities should launch campaigns on the radio or the TV encouraging people to dispose of waste in the bins. In this way, it would be easier for the garbage collector to dumb the trash in the truck and drive to the appropriate disposal location. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will consider this suggestion.

Husnain Jamil (Karachi)

