Thu September 28, 2017
September 28, 2017

A place called home

Even after the lapse of 27 years, the CDA hasn’t started development work in Islamabad’s Sector E-12. Plots of the scheme were allotted in 1989, but the CDA has not developed this sector. This shows the casual and callous attitude of CDA authorities. Most of the allottees of this sector have already left the world with the hope and dream to construct their home in this sector. Now, recently, the CDA has successfully auctioned the residential and commercial plots in Islamabad fetching good revenue from it.

Therefore, CDA authorities are requested to utilise the funds generated from the auction and immediately start development activities in Sector E-12 and give possession to the allotees to build their homes as lot of the allotees are living in rented homes which everyone knows is expensive nowadays.

Sheikh Shahzad (Rawalpindi)

