Change the system

This refers to the article, ‘Towards technocracy’ (Sep 20), by Atta-ur-Rahman. In his article, the writer tries to prove that the country’s economy flourished more under dictatorial regimes. In making a case in support of the presidential form of government, he compared the existing democracy with previous periods of dictatorship while projecting a glorious picture of General (r) Musharraf’s era. He, however, doesn’t realise the sensitivities and dark spots associated with the former dictator’s tenure, including religious extremism and unforgiveable sins like the NRO.

His approach toward supporting a technocracy could have been received positively, had he compared economic growth of two sets of governments (technocratic and pseudo-democratic) during the same tenure. For instance, during the first half of Musharraf’s tenure, the government was based on a technocratic setup. During this period, the country witnessed a distinctly better economic growth rate (the GDP rate rose from 3.9 percent in 1999 to 8.9 percent in 2004). This was followed by a gradual decline when the pseudo-democracy started to show its impact. The GDP rate went down to as low as 1.21 percent at the end of Musharraf’s era in 2008. Since both the tested systems (pseudo-democracy and dictatorship) have failed to deliver, suggestions for an alternative solution based on the presidential form of democracy cannot be ignored if we want to avoid a dictatorship. Changing the electoral system will have more impact if the autonomy of other institutions, including the FBR, the FIA, NAB and the SECP, is ensured.

Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani (Islamabad)