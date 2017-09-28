42 ghost schools in Kohistan districts: NGO

MANSEHRA: A non-governmental organisation working in the education sector has revealed that at least 42 government primary schools, including 39 for girls, merely exist on paper as the schools buildings are either destroyed or are being used as cattle pens in Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts.

"There is a complete educational mess in Upper and Lower Kohistan districts as there exist at least 42 ghost government primary schools in these districts but the Education Department is paying no heed to this big issue," Abdul Hafiz, the chairman of Kohistan Development Association, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that a team of their organisation had visited the primary schools and found that buildings of 42 schools did not even exist. "This is an alarming situation in both the districts as there is hardly five percent literacy rate among women there. About 39 schools exist merely on paper but the school buildings have been destroyed. Not a single child has gone these schools for education since these were built," he claimed.

Abdul Hafiz, who handed over lists of all 42 ghost schools to members of the media, said that 60 percent of children in both the Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts were out of schools and 82 percent of them were girls.

"About 57 percent children aged between 5 and 16 years never went to school," he added. He said that a total of 928 schools existed in both Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan and most were operational but lacked quality education as teachers often remained absent.

"Though there are 273 schools for girls in the district, most are operational in documents only as local girls want to receive education but teachers don't come to the schools," he maintained.