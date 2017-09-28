Lies abound in surgical strike story

India’s psychological war tactics to malign Pakistan have seldom subsided as is now evidenced by the excerpts from Nitin A Gokhale’s new book ‘Securing India the Modi Way: Pathankot, Surgical Strikes and More’ whose publication has been stage-managed by Indian agencies at a juncture when the ‘anniversary’ of that (false) ‘pride performance’ of Indians is approaching on September 28, according to well-informed sources, writes Mian Saifur Rehman.

The sources say that the main objective of this new wave of psychological war and the Indian propaganda initiative is to build up stories and paint them in such a manner so that they appear to be true depiction of actual events which, however, never took place in reality. The obvious reference is to the self-proclaimed ‘surgical strikes’ that India had been claiming to have carried out by crossing into the territory across the Line of Control (LoC) to hit targets which have been defined in Gokhale’s book as militants hiding on the Azad Kashmir side (he uses the term PoK meaning thereby Pakistani Occupied Kashmir).

The book also explains that such a ‘bold mission’ was ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wanted that the terrorists’ attack on Uri camp must not go unpunished. In order to achieve this target, allusion was made to an Indian forces’ mission carried out inside Myanmar territory to punish and eliminate the militants who had inflicted losses on Indian personnel some time back.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly denied all these Indian claims and demanded the Indian authorities to bring one proof in support of their claim. “How far is it possible and practicable for the Indian troops or commandoes to infiltrate into the territory closely monitored by ever-vigilant Pakistani military all along the LoC? Had the Indians dared to infiltrate, they would have been wiped out from the face of the earth, given the high state of alertness and preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces as acknowledged by the world”.

The book also admits the high state of Pakistani forces’ alertness as it says: “Indeed for over two decades, no one at the highest political level had ever expressed willingness to sanction, or had demanded such an action inside ‘PoK’ for the fear of escalation”. This fear of escalation has been manifestly acknowledged in the book which is in fact an acknowledgement of the fact that the Indian authorities were well aware of the Pakistani forces’ retaliatory capabilities.

Going further through the book, the senior most military commanders of India have been quoted as saying, “ For one, unlike on the Myanmar border, the Pakistani forces strung all along the LoC were on highest alert in the wake of the Uri attack”.

These acknowledgements are the only few factual things that this propaganda book mentions. Other than that, the rest of the book is nothing but yet another propaganda tool of Indians trying unsuccessfully to depict Pakistan as a destroyer of peace without any substance or even without any logic or reason.

Another instance suffices further to prove the falsity of Indian claims, that has also been discussed in the book which says that when one of the top commanders asked the colonels-in-charge, codenamed Colonel ‘H’ and Colonel ‘K’, about the success of Operation X in meeting the targets by specifically telling what was the number of casualties, the colonels replied: “Barring one minor injury, Operation X had gone off with clockwork precision. Complete surprise was achieved, resulting in the higher fatalities in the camps-cum-launch pads of the Pakistanis. We didn’t stop to count the dead. That was neither our remit nor the objective of the strike. We had been given a job to destroy selected targets to send a message and we performed to the best of our abilities. We can’t give you exact figures. No one can, but what we saw with our eyes in those moments, tells us that we would have accounted for at least 70–75 fellows combined”. The false Indian propaganda of conducting surgical strikes is further exposed through the half truth told by Colonel ‘H’ and Colonel ‘K’ as half truth is no truth.