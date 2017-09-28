Seven more witnesses record statements in Mashal case

HARIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Wednesday recorded statements of seven more witnesses in Mashal Khan murder case being heard at the special courtroom of Central Prison Haripur.

During the previous hearing on September 20, seven official witnesses, all policemen, recorded their statements. They were cross-examined by the counsels of the accused party. The Mashal lynching case was transferred from Mardan Jail to the ATC Abbottabad on the request of Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal Khan. Charges were framed against all the accused on September 19.

On Wednesday, seven more police officials recorded their statements as witnesses before the ATC Judge Fazle Subhan. On the occasion, Muhammad Iqbal was also present with his lawyer and four public prosecutors.

The lawyers of all the 57 arrested accused also appeared before the court. Fazal Haq Abbasi, Masood Azhar, Atif Jadoon, Ashfaq Lodhi and Malik Amjad were prominent among the lawyers who appeared from the defence side.

Strict security measures were put in place in the vicinity of Central Prison Haripur to avoid any untoward incident. The next hearing will take place today (September 28).