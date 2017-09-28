Condition of Kulsoom Nawaz deteriorates again

LONDON: The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz deteriorated on Tuesday evening after which she was readmitted to hospital.

Sources told Geo News that Begum Kulsoom was presently admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital. Her husband and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is heading towards London today (Thursday) for looking after her.

She is accompanied by Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. At the moment, she is being examined by doctors as well as specialists who are treating her for throat cancer.

Maryam on Wednesday tweeted that Begum Kulsoom was taken to the hospital in an emergency. She said doctors were trying to stabilise her condition and requested for prayers for her mother’s recovery.

Last week, Begum Kulsoom was discharged from hospital after the successful completion of her third surgery. She stayed in the hospital for two nights and was accompanied by her husband Nawaz Sharif.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital on September 20 for a third surgery as part of

her throat cancer treatment. The latest surgery was the most comprehensive operations

conducted yet, according to sources.