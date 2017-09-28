KP govt taking steps to ensure transparency in all spheres: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the laws and regulations introduced by his government would lead to absolute transparency in all public spheres.

He said the unanimity of thoughts and cohesive decision-making for the public well-being would certainly pay. "The supremacy of merit and the protection of rights of all without any consideration are the true measurement tools for transparency that the government owed to the public," he added. An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet at the Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat here.

The cabinet approved the mineral sector ‘Governance Act 2017’ under which an investment facilitation authority would be established. Provincial minister for mines and mineral would be the chairman of the authority. Other members included chairman of the standing committee on mines and mineral, MPA nominee of the opposition leader, administrative secretary, representatives of University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The cabinet also approved the amendment rules 2016 of the KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) to promote technical education, ensure transparency and reconstitute the procurement committee of Tevta.

The cabinet also approved resources for the relocation and shifting of utilities under the Bus Rapid Transit Project.