ECP verdict in contempt case against Imran on Oct 12

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the contempt of court case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides on the party’s petition, questioning its powers to conduct such proceedings and the chief election commissioner also remarked that verdict in this case would be announced on October 12.

A four-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, resumed hearing the case and as the proceedings resumed, Shahid Gondal, the counsel of PTI chairman was asked by the chief election commissioner

regarding the IHC case on the same issue. In reply, Gondal informed the forum that the

case had been adjourned till October 11.

Imran's counsel Babar Awan, who has been appearing in the case, was also directed to complete his arguments at the next hearing. Earlier, on Monday, Imran in his reply submitted through his lawyer Babar Awan to the ECP upon the orders of the Islamabad High Court, said, "I respect the ECP and believe in the supremacy of institutions.”

Imran stated that he confirmed the apology tendered by his previous counsel, Saqlain Haider, regarding the ‘contemptuous’ remarks, adding that the contempt of court matter was a "closed transaction belonging to the past". Babar Awan prayed to the ECP bench to withdraw the show-cause notice issued on September 24.

However, the petitioner, Akbar S Babar's, counsel Ahmad Hassan objected to this and claimed Imran did not apologise to the ECP despite the fact 13 chances were given to him in this connection.

Babar's counsel then submitted a fresh contempt petition in the ECP, stating that the PTI chief, in a press talk in Karachi on September 20, cast aspersions against the electoral body’s impartiality.

The ECP directed the PTI chief to submit his response with regards to the fresh petition submitted by Babar. It also observed that it would deliver its order at the next hearing with regards to the old and new contempt petition after looking into Imran's replies.