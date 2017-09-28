Remote-controlled efforts to change leader of opposition will fail: Bilawal

KARACHI:Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has lambasted the nexus between the PTI and MQM to dislodge the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and termed their attempts to form an alliance as a blow to parliament and its strength. He said both the PTI and MQM are being controlled through remote control, adding the remote-controlled efforts to change the Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah would fail.

Bilawal said that the entire nation was surprised over this sudden hobnobbing between the PTI and MQM as both were at each other's throats not too ago. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah played a pivotal role to strengthen parliament and protect its prestige during crises, which threatened parliament and all the stakeholders of democracy.

He pointed out that it was the strategy and efforts of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah that both the PTI and MQM are still part of parliament and enjoying perks and privileges despite striking at the very roots of the parliamentary system.

Bilawal said those trying to cobble up majority among the opposition are in fact working against the very parliamentary system. The PPP chairman said that powers of parliament to appoint the chief election commissioner, the chairman NAB and the caretaker government cannot be altered at the whims of any individual or group.

The PPP chairman said that Syed Khursheed Shah had worked hard to assert the powers of parliament and protected its sovereignty through his political acumen and sagacity. “Democracy and the true democrats in the opposition will stand behind Syed Khursheed Shah through every difficulty.”