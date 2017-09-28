Senate body okays Criminal Law Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday approved the “Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2017” about suicide and allowed to repeal the Section 325 PCC Act XLV of 1860 from the law.

The Standing Committee meeting, chaired by Senator Rahman Malik, condemned the terrorist attacks at the Pakistani border. They also prayed for martyr Lt Arsalan and paid homage to him for sacrificing his life to protect the homeland.

The committee members said terrorists would be defeated in near future as defeat was their fate. The sacrifices of Pakistan Army would never go waste, Senator Rahman Malik said. He also presented a resolution in the meeting against the killing of Rohingya Muslims. The body requested the government to approach the UN against the killing of Muslims in Myanmar.