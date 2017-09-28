Contempt case hearing adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of contempt of court case against Jang Group's Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rehman and reporter Ahmad Noorani till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Mir Javed-ur-Rehman filed application for exemption from personal appearance in the court.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Attorney General for Pakistan was abroad. The court accepted applications for exemption from personal appearance and adjourned hearing of the case over absence of the Attorney General.